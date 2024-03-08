Sign up
Photo 1676
Purple and white carnation artistic
Processed in photoshop elements, watercolor. Try in black.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3505
photos
36
followers
60
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
4th March 2024 1:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive detail
March 8th, 2024
