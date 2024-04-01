Previous
Dieffenbachia flower by larrysphotos
Dieffenbachia flower

The indoor dieffenbachia is flowering. Try in black.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Rob Z ace
Nicely shown...
April 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely and healthy looking plant!
April 1st, 2024  
