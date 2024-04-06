Sign up
Photo 1705
White carnation
Simple white carnation.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
4th April 2024 1:17pm
flower
carnation
Mags
Very pretty capture. I can almost feel the softness of the petals.
April 6th, 2024
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags.
April 6th, 2024
