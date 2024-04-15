Previous
Roses coming alive by larrysphotos
Photo 1714

Roses coming alive

It has been several weeks since it snowed and the roses are starting to get leaves and show signs of life. Spring is here. Try in black.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
So nice to see! Hope you get lots of blooms! Something has eaten all the buds off my poor rose bushes.
April 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture
April 16th, 2024  
