Photo 1714
Roses coming alive
It has been several weeks since it snowed and the roses are starting to get leaves and show signs of life. Spring is here. Try in black.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
spring
roses
Mags
ace
So nice to see! Hope you get lots of blooms! Something has eaten all the buds off my poor rose bushes.
April 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture
April 16th, 2024
