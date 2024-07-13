Previous
Cloudscape 07 13 24 by larrysphotos
Cloudscape 07 13 24

Very hot summer sky heat index is over 102°.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Pretty clouds in your sky.
July 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely clouds
July 14th, 2024  
