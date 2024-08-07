Previous
Camping in the woods by larrysphotos
Camping in the woods

So peaceful and all-natural beauty. Nothing beats camping.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Christine Sztukowski ace
So true
August 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful woodsy scene!
August 7th, 2024  
