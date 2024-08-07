Sign up
Photo 1818
Camping in the woods
So peaceful and all-natural beauty. Nothing beats camping.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3793
photos
37
followers
59
following
Tags
trees
,
woods
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So true
August 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful woodsy scene!
August 7th, 2024
