Strawflower by larrysphotos
Photo 1825

Strawflower

Red strawflower, interesting shape and such a vivid color. Try in black.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fascinating and very pretty
August 14th, 2024  
