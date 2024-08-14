Sign up
Photo 1825
Strawflower
Red strawflower, interesting shape and such a vivid color. Try in black.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3807
photos
37
followers
59
following
500% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
13th August 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
strawflower
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fascinating and very pretty
August 14th, 2024
