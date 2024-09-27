Sign up
Photo 1843
Fall rose
Still getting beautiful roses in the fall. Try in black.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3845
photos
37
followers
58
following
505% complete
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th September 2024 4:43pm
Tags
rose
