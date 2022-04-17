Previous
Easter Sunday snow 1 by larrysphotos
103 / 365

Easter Sunday snow 1

So it is April 17, 2022 and we are having a snow storm. The flowers are confused, as am I.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Larry Steager

Mags ace
I can remember one Easter in North Carolina decades and decades ago where we got snow. Nice capture!
April 17th, 2022  
