103 / 365
Easter Sunday snow 1
So it is April 17, 2022 and we are having a snow storm. The flowers are confused, as am I.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
trees
Mags
ace
I can remember one Easter in North Carolina decades and decades ago where we got snow. Nice capture!
April 17th, 2022
