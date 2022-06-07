Sign up
112 / 365
First red rose now open
Today it the red rose opened and it is beautiful.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Camera
ILCE-6000
6th June 2022 4:04pm
Tags
flower
,
rose
