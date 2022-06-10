Sign up
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Red poppy and stem
Iceland poppy and the strange way the stems grow. Try in black.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2150
photos
28
followers
50
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
1036
1037
996
1038
997
113
998
1039
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th June 2022 3:22pm
flower
Corinne
ace
Nice and I like the “swing” !
June 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
I like that curve! Like it's dancing.
June 10th, 2022
