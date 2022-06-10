Previous
Next
Red poppy and stem by larrysphotos
113 / 365

Red poppy and stem

Iceland poppy and the strange way the stems grow. Try in black.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice and I like the “swing” !
June 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
I like that curve! Like it's dancing.
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise