Previous
Next
Still green by larrysphotos
128 / 365

Still green

Some trees are still looking like summer.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice soothing greens too.
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise