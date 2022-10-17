Sign up
131 / 365
Fall sky
We are having very cold weather, never made it to 40° today. Nice sky with the cold. By this weekend we will be in the mid 70's.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
sky
,
clouds
wendy frost
ace
Lovely sky and a great capture.
October 17th, 2022
