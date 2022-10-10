Previous
Next
New patio by larrysphotos
130 / 365

New patio

Three weeks ago, I posted the pouring of the cement. Today they applied the sealer.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks great! Is it slick when it's wet?
October 11th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam No it will be fine as soon as the second coat of the concreate sealer dries this photo is just after he applied it.
October 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos That's good! Looks like it would really hurt to slip and fall on that.
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise