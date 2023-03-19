Previous
Last bit of snow by larrysphotos
164 / 365

Last bit of snow

Still very cold however we have sun and wind that is melting the snow. This is one of the last piles that the plow left.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
