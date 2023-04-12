Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
170 / 365
X does mark the spot
Sometimes X does mark the spot. Just as I sat down at the computer to post I looked out the window and saw this X, had to photograph it and post it. BOB
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2819
photos
34
followers
59
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Latest from all albums
1302
1343
169
1344
1303
1345
1304
170
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th April 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Great spot and shot!
April 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Mags.
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close