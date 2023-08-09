Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
179 / 365
A moment of togetherness
Sharing the nectar, as the monarch butterfly was enjoying the nectar a hummingbird came and joined in. The enjoyed dinner together. I had to take the photo through the kitchen window and screen.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3066
photos
34
followers
59
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Latest from all albums
1420
1462
1421
1463
1422
1423
1464
179
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th August 2023 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
butterfly
Mags
ace
Nice story telling capture!
August 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close