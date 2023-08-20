Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
Red plant artistic
Red plant processed in photoshop elements. BOB
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extra photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
14th August 2023 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
