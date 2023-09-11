Sign up
182 / 365
Garden light crystals artistic neon red
Photoshop elements filter neon red added to the crystals of the garden light.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
abstract
art
artistic
Milanie
How neat looking
September 11th, 2023
Mags
Very cool!
September 11th, 2023
