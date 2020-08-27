Previous
Geranium by larrysphotos
346 / 365

Geranium

This geranium is growing just outside the slider to the patio, as hot as it is I just stepped out for a few minutes. Hard to get the creative juices flowing in this heat.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

