1962 Topper and Aluminum tree by larrysphotos
1962 Topper and Aluminum tree

I found a photo of my family's aluminum tree from 1962. My buddy when I was 10 years old is a Boxer named Topper. (The photo was in B&W, I added color to bring out the tree).
I scanned the B&W then used photoshop elements to add color.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
marlboromaam ace
That's amazing you added color to your vintage photo!
December 24th, 2020  
