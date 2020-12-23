Sign up
Photo 464
1962 Topper and Aluminum tree
I found a photo of my family's aluminum tree from 1962. My buddy when I was 10 years old is a Boxer named Topper. (The photo was in B&W, I added color to bring out the tree).
I scanned the B&W then used photoshop elements to add color.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
973
photos
28
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dog
,
christmas
marlboromaam
ace
That's amazing you added color to your vintage photo!
December 24th, 2020
