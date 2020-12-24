Sign up
Photo 465
Temporary roommate
My neighbor is having renovations done to her house so my temporary roommate is living upstairs while my two cats are living downstairs.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
976
photos
28
followers
44
following
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
503
504
463
505
464
465
5
506
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th December 2020 4:30pm
Tags
dog
marlboromaam
ace
Aww! Sweet fur baby!
December 24th, 2020
