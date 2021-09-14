Sign up
Photo 729
My buddy
Sitting guard in the backyard waiting for squirrels to dare run up the ash tree or through the yard.
While my friend is at work I make sure that he gets walks and yard time.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
SM-A505U
14th September 2021 1:41pm
Tags
dog
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! He's cute. What's his name?
September 14th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
His name is Chutney.
September 14th, 2021
