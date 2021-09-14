Previous
My buddy by larrysphotos
Photo 729

My buddy

Sitting guard in the backyard waiting for squirrels to dare run up the ash tree or through the yard.
While my friend is at work I make sure that he gets walks and yard time.
Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! He's cute. What's his name?
September 14th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam His name is Chutney.
September 14th, 2021  
