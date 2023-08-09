Sign up
Previous
Photo 1423
Monarch Butterfly at the hummingbird feeder
Last evening as I was washing dishes a Monarch butterfly landed on the hummingbird feeder and started to drink the nectar.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
6
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
butterfly
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
August 9th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Superb
August 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! This is marvelous!
August 10th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture with the beautiful butterfly.
August 10th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much.
@tinley23
Thanks
@joansmor
Thank you.
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags.
@wendyfrost
Thanks.
August 10th, 2023
@tinley23 Thanks
@joansmor Thank you.
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags.
@wendyfrost Thanks.