Previous
Monarch Butterfly at the hummingbird feeder by larrysphotos
Photo 1423

Monarch Butterfly at the hummingbird feeder

Last evening as I was washing dishes a Monarch butterfly landed on the hummingbird feeder and started to drink the nectar.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
August 9th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Superb
August 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! This is marvelous!
August 10th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture with the beautiful butterfly.
August 10th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much.

@tinley23 Thanks

@joansmor Thank you.

@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags.

@wendyfrost Thanks.
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise