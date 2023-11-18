Sign up
Photo 1524
Seeing further into the woods
More of the woods exposed now that fall is here and the leaves have dropped.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
