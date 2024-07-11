Previous
Cloudscape 07 11 24 by larrysphotos
Cloudscape 07 11 24

Lazy day after mowing this morning just sitting back and letting the world pass by.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
