Stick Teepee??

This stick construction was at our campsite in the Bungonia National Park campground. I thought it looked a lot like a teepee, but I have no idea what it's purpose would be? I doubt that it's for a campfire as fires aren't allowed in the campground. I guess it's possibly just campers adding sticks to the sticks, until it's got to what it is now. We also added a couple of sticks to it, just to add our little bit...lol