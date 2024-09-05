Looking over the towns history

This is the same water tower artwork that I shared yesterday, but from a different angle. It gives a better view of the children looking over what was the POW camp (there are only a few ruins left nowadays). One little boy is holding a folder that contains a coloured drawing of the World Peace Bell that is also housed in the town. I think the artists have done an amazing job of capturing the children sitting on the rocks that overlook where the POW camp was, and having the POW camp in B&W, depicting it as part of the towns past