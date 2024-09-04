Water tower artwork

A bit like silo-art, but this is on a water tower/tank. I'm not sure if the water towers are still used nowadays or not, but they certainly make a great canvas for artwork like this. This is located at Cowra NSW, and this particular scene depicts children sitting on rocks above the town and they are overlooking a black & white scene of the POW camp (it's hard to see it from this angle). There are 2 water towers that have been painted, and there are a couple of scenes on each tower, so I'll have more to share on these amazing art pieces over the next little while. The artwork is by artists Brightsiders, The Zookeeper & DRAPL. Theyre not the easiest to photograph as there is wire mesh fencing all around the tanks, with holes cut out in a couple of spots for poking your camera through to get a shot.....