I See All by lesip
Photo 957

I See All

No snowy but I do enjoy watching these majestic birds. Two snaps and he was on to his next adventure.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Leslie

@lesip
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture!
January 6th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Eagles are majestic birds, and a great symbol. Thank goodness our national bird didn`t turn out to be a turkey.
January 6th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Greta presentation
January 6th, 2021  
