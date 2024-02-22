Sign up
Previous
Photo 1169
Month Of Hearts
Have been saving this one for my moh project. I took it this past summer at the National Zoo in D.C. It's as close to a heart as I could get them to do. LOL
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4835
photos
166
followers
81
following
320% complete
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
flamingos
,
moh2024
Babs
ace
Nice timing.
February 24th, 2024
