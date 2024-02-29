Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1176

Month Of Hearts

The extra day is added to February every 4 years to keep calendars and seasons from gradually falling out of sync.

Happy Leap Day
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great composition and capture.
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise