Previous
Photo 1176
Month Of Hearts
The extra day is added to February every 4 years to keep calendars and seasons from gradually falling out of sync.
Happy Leap Day
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4847
photos
166
followers
80
following
1176
1176
6
1
1
NIKON D750
29th February 2024 3:49pm
Public
box
heart
moh2024
Rick
ace
Great composition and capture.
March 1st, 2024
