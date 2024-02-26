Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1173

Month Of Hearts

I put valentines decorations away today and I thought this teddy would make a nice addition to my heart month. 3 more days
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Leslie

katy ace
Aww this is so soft and cute and cuddly looking! The perfect addition to your month of hearts
February 26th, 2024  
