Photo 1173
Month Of Hearts
I put valentines decorations away today and I thought this teddy would make a nice addition to my heart month. 3 more days
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
heart
bear
moh2024
katy
ace
Aww this is so soft and cute and cuddly looking! The perfect addition to your month of hearts
February 26th, 2024
