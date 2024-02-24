Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Month Of Hearts

It’s just a decorative bathroom hand towel. I really need to put in little more effect . Just trying to finish. Hello leap year… LOL
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Leslie

Photo Details

katy ace
It is a nice effort with lots of texture! I was thinking about the extra day you had to do this year and was wondering if it bothered you.
February 25th, 2024  
