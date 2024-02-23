Sign up
Photo 1170
Month Of Hearts
Tonights full moon and a little photoshop that took me FOREVER to figure out. Close the what was in my head but just proud of myself for sticking with it and not giving up.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
moon
,
heart
,
shape
,
moh2024
Rick
ace
Great work on this one.
February 24th, 2024
