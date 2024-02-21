Sign up
Photo 1168
Month Of Hearts
A florists window in San Francisco .
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
2
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4834
photos
166
followers
81
following
320% complete
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Views 5
5
Comments 2
2
Fav's 1
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2024 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
flowers
,
moh2024
katy
ace
This is really pretty with the flowers even looking heart shaped! FAV
February 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
Very nicely done
February 23rd, 2024
