Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1167

Month Of Hearts

This heart is going to last a very long time. We passed this on one of our morning dogs in san Francisco .
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
katy ace
Is it in the street or someone's driveway? You have been lucky to find so many great ones while you are away!
February 23rd, 2024  
