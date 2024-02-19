Sign up
Previous
Photo 1166
Month Of Hearts
My son opened a monthly subscription doggy box today and pulled out this toy for Raz. I got a quick picture and handed it over to Raz.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
4
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4832
photos
166
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 6:55pm
Tags
dog
,
heart
,
frame
,
moh2024
Jessica Eby
Aw, I like how you've framed him in the middle of it!
February 20th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
love it
February 20th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Awww…
February 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous, what great timing!
February 20th, 2024
