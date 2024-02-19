Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Month Of Hearts

My son opened a monthly subscription doggy box today and pulled out this toy for Raz. I got a quick picture and handed it over to Raz.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...


Jessica Eby
Aw, I like how you've framed him in the middle of it!
February 20th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
love it
February 20th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Awww…
February 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, what great timing!
February 20th, 2024  
