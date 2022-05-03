Previous
Monster Of The Lake by lesip
Monster Of The Lake

This snapper was sunning himself yesterday on a fallen tree at the edge of the water. I just barely saw him at first. He was HUGE ...
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Milanie ace
May be the biggest I've seen - look at those claws!
May 4th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh my word! I thought he WAS the log! Amazing close up Leslie
May 4th, 2022  
