Photo 1070
Monster Of The Lake
This snapper was sunning himself yesterday on a fallen tree at the edge of the water. I just barely saw him at first. He was HUGE ...
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
turtle
snapper
Milanie
ace
May be the biggest I've seen - look at those claws!
May 4th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh my word! I thought he WAS the log! Amazing close up Leslie
May 4th, 2022
