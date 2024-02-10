Sign up
Photo 1157
Month Of Hearts
These little kitties sit on my windowsill above my kitchen sink. I can't remember where I bought them but they still make me smile. While doing the dishes last night their hearts caught my eye and I knew what days heart picture would be.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th February 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hearts
,
cats
,
moh2024
Diana
ace
Oh I love this and want one! They are so adorable and beautifully captured.
February 10th, 2024
