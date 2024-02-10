Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Month Of Hearts

These little kitties sit on my windowsill above my kitchen sink. I can't remember where I bought them but they still make me smile. While doing the dishes last night their hearts caught my eye and I knew what days heart picture would be.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Diana ace
Oh I love this and want one! They are so adorable and beautifully captured.
February 10th, 2024  
