On This Day 2012

Norway has featured large in my life since 1998 when a ferry route was established between Lerwick and Bergen. Sadly it lasted only 10 years but with direct summer flights from Shetland to Bergen we have racked up 19 visits with more to come. Wonderful place and the area around Voss, which is the town in the far distance in this shot, is one of our favourite places to stay with it taking 9 weeks of our stays.