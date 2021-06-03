Sign up
364 / 365
On This Day 2018
The Telford Church in Quarff is falling into disrepair to the extent that the war memorial that was part of the church wall has been removed to a new location. I fear for its future.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5197
photos
188
followers
50
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
362
2271
980
1579
1580
2272
363
364
Views
7
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd June 2018 2:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
shetland
,
quarff
