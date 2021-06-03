Previous
On This Day 2018
On This Day 2018

The Telford Church in Quarff is falling into disrepair to the extent that the war memorial that was part of the church wall has been removed to a new location. I fear for its future.
3rd June 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
