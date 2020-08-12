Previous
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
68 / 365

On This Day 2017

One of the big hopes for employment in the future is the de-commissioning of defunct North Sea oil rigs. They are only no finishing off the Buchan Alpha platform some three years after it arrive at the yard just north of Lerwick.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

