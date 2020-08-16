Sign up
72 / 365
On This Day 2015
The hills above the villages of Shetland are fairly barren and you can walk all day and not see another soul. They afford great views though as in this one from 2015 of Cunningsburgh.
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
16th August 2015 4:06pm
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
