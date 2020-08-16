Previous
On This Day 2015
72 / 365

On This Day 2015

The hills above the villages of Shetland are fairly barren and you can walk all day and not see another soul. They afford great views though as in this one from 2015 of Cunningsburgh.
16th August 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
