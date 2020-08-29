Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
85 / 365
On This Day 2015
From the end of August we tend to get the beaches to ourselves. At other times there could be a dozen people on the beach. This one is Quendale which I think is the largest in Shetland, and also one of the quietest.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4287
photos
155
followers
42
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Latest from all albums
1993
1347
83
84
1348
1994
859
85
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th August 2015 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
shetland
,
quendale
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close