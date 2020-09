On This Day 2013

I couldn't safely duplicate this photo of the Broonies Taing Pier taken in 2013. It hasn't been used for its main purpose for over 30 years apart from the odd larger vessel. It was developed from the site of an old fishing station in the hope of attracting oil related work in the 1970's but it didn't come to much. Much of it has now collapsed into the sea and is unsafe to walk on. Strangely though otters seem to love it.