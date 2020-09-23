Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
110 / 365
On This Day 2019
Shetland has always had a good population of otters in my time in Shetland. If you really want to see one there are places to go. On the other hand, as in this case, if you are sitting in your car and one pops up in front of you enjoy.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4374
photos
154
followers
41
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Latest from all albums
1371
871
108
109
2019
1372
872
110
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
23rd September 2019 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
otter
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close