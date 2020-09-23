Previous
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
110 / 365

On This Day 2019

Shetland has always had a good population of otters in my time in Shetland. If you really want to see one there are places to go. On the other hand, as in this case, if you are sitting in your car and one pops up in front of you enjoy.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

