223 / 365
On This Day 2017
These guys do a great job keeping the roads clear of ice and snow. Not needed that often in comparison to some areas but when needed they are there.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
plough
shetland
sandwick
rompa
