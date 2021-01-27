Sign up
236 / 365
On This Day 2018
Leebitton is probably in the top two of most visited parts of the village of the last ten years. A nice circular walk of about 3 miles.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
sandwick
leebitton
