299 / 365
On This Day 2017
Tending the ropes at this Mussel Farm in Olnafirth.
30th March 2021
30th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
mussel
,
olnafirth
Maggiemae
ace
The water is so still here! It is in our mussel farms too - that's why the area is chosen. Love the detail and colour fav
March 30th, 2021
