Previous
Next
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
299 / 365

On This Day 2017

Tending the ropes at this Mussel Farm in Olnafirth.
30th March 2021 30th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The water is so still here! It is in our mussel farms too - that's why the area is chosen. Love the detail and colour fav
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise